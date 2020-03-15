WINNIPEG – The City of Winnipeg remains committed to maintaining essential services for residents while balancing the health, safety, and well-being of both employees and residents.

In response to this week’s confirmed arrival of COVID-19 in Winnipeg, the City has instituted a number of changes to programs and services.

Recreation & Leisure

Residents are advised that all City-owned and operated recreation centres, pools, and libraries will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice. More information is available online, including listings of City-owned and operated recreation centres, pools, and libraries.

Leisure Guide programming will also be cancelled effective March 16 until further notice. The 2020 Spring/Summer Leisure Guide registration that was originally planned for March 17, 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

Enhanced cleaning on Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit is instituting an enhanced cleaning program immediately. We anticipate this program will ramp up quickly, as new equipment is being acquired to help sanitize buses. Transit staff will begin carrying out additional cleaning procedures, sanitizing high-touch points on bus interiors using ES65H, a disinfectant it has in supply.

We will also be using our service to communicate public health messages and are in the process of installing interior ads advising members of the public of proper handwashing procedures.

Committee & Council meetings

For information on committee meetings and Council, see the schedule of meetings.

As a reminder, meetings are also broadcasted live on our YouTube channel for members of the public to view in real-time or at a later date.

We are requesting that individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms not enter City facilities.