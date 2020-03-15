Oliver Paipoonge – To enhance efforts to contain COVID-19, the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge is reducing our level of service and will only be providing those that are essential, effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Before attending the office, we encourage residents to call 935-2613 for the list of services that are being provided at this time.

In addition, the following facilities within the Municipality will be CLOSED to the public until further notice:

· NorWest Arena

· Murillo Community Hall

· Rosslyn Community Hall

· Libraries – Murillo & Rosslyn

· Duke Hunt Historical Museum

· Founders Museum