Greenstone Reports No Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

GREENSTONE – The Municipality of Greenstone has put in place measures based on recommendations from Ontario’s Chief Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams. The Municipality includes Geraldton, Beardmore, Longlac, Nakina and First Nation communities within Greenstone municipal boundaries are Long Lake 58, Lake Nipigon Ojibway, Rocky Bay, and Sand Point, while Aroland and Ginoogaming First Nations are situated just outside the Municipality, adjacent to the wards of Nakina and Longlac,

The Municipality states that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 / Novel Coronavirus in the municipality.

Municipality of Greenstone Updates RE: COVID-19

Please note that all measures being taken by the Municipality of Greenstone are precautionary.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Municipality.

CHILDCARE SERVICES & RECREATION CENTRES

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Minister of Education made an announcement that based on advice from Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the experts at the COVID-19 Command Table, all publicly funded schools in Ontario would be closed for two weeks following March break, in response to the emergence in Ontario of COVID-19. This means that Ontario schools have been ordered to remain closed from March 14 through to April 5, 2020.

In conjunction with this order and keeping with the recommended precautionary measures being advised by the Ministry of Health, Childcare Programs and Recreation Centres throughout Greenstone will be affected.

A full closure of the following programs which are located within local school buildings will occur from March 14, 2020 – April 5, 2020:

Beardmore EarlyON Program,

Nakina After School Program,

Longlac Friends of the North Daycare

In addition, the Geraldton EarlyON Program located in the Geraldton Daycare Centre will also be closed from March 14, 2020 – April 5, 2020.

Services at the Geraldton Daycare Centre will be limited to the children of designated Emergency Services Personnel who are currently registered with the Geraldton Daycare Centre or the Longlac Friends of the North Daycare. This is to ensure that all frontline Emergency Services Personnel are available to serve the residents of our communities during this time. All affected families will be notified.

All Recreation Centres throughout the Municipality will be closed effective Saturday, March 14, 2020 – Sunday, April 5, 2020.

SENIORS PROGRAMMING

Senior’s Programming provided by the Municipality in Geraldton will be limited to transportation services for grocery shopping only. No social programming will be available through the Geraldton Senior’s Program from March 14, 2020 – April 5, 2020.

Transportation services in Longlac will be limited to grocery shopping only.

The Medical Transportation services provided by the Municipality to local Seniors will not be affected and will run as usual.

RECOMMENDATIONS

All residents are reminded that there are actions they should be taking daily in order to protect their health and the health of others.

These include:

washing your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

sneezing and coughing into your sleeve

practice social distancing as much as possible (avoid shaking hands)

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

avoid contact with people who are sick

self-isolate if you are exhibiting any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

Mayor Renald Beaulieu wishes to express that he has implemented these closures and changes in service as precautionary measures and based on the direction provided from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to reduce possible spreading of COVID-19. While understanding that these measures will be a considerable adjustment to those families directly affected, they are important to managing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our most vulnerable populations. At this time all programming is scheduled to reopen on Monday April 6, 2020.

Q&A

Why are the closures of the Municipal facilities and programming for three weeks?

Closures of less than 2 weeks have been shown to have minimal impact on disruption of virus transmission in communities.

Why are designated emergency service providers still receiving childcare?

It is imperative that designated emergency service providers are available to serve the residents of Greenstone. The reduced number of children in care will allow staff to ensure the recommended social distancing protocols are strictly enforced. It will also allow staff a better ability to assess clients for risk.

Are there any current cases of COVID-19 in Greenstone?

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greenstone.

Is there a possibility the closures will be extended?

Currently, all programming and services are scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6, 2020. The situation will be closely monitored and should any changes to this schedule occur will be posted