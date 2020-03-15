ThUNDER BAY – “Our primary concern is the health and safety of our visitors and staff. We fully support the efforts of the Province to protect our community and stakeholders during this challenging time,” said Sergio Buonocore, General Manager of Fort William Historical Park. “We will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to welcoming visitors when we reopen.”

Effective immediately, Fort William Historical Park will be closed through to April 5th, 2020 in response to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Fort William Historical Park will continue to monitor the situation and communicate further information as it is known.