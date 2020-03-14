THUNDER BAY – In addition to a suspension of visits to Ontario Correctional Institutions, the Government of Canada has also announced a suspension of visits to Federal Correctional facilities.
A statement from the Federal Government reads:
In the interest of the health and safety of the public, our employees, inmates, and their families, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) have suspended inmate visits from the public in all federal institutions. Other options are available to inmates and their families and friends to stay in contact such as video visitation or telephone.
At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our institutions.
We remain in contact with public health authorities. We will reassess this situation on an ongoing basis and provide updates as the situation evolves.
CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions that have the knowledge and experience to handle cases of infectious diseases and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID‑19. We have an Emergency Preparedness and Response Framework to address planning for an outbreak, which includes contingency plans, medical responses, equipment requirements, and protocols.