SHUNIAH – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old man in Shuniah that happened on March 12, 2020.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

• At approximately 5 pm on March 12, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a residence for a man in distress. Officers also had information the man had access to firearms.

• When OPP officers neared the residence, they saw the man walking away from the residence, carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

• A short while later, the OPP officers apparently heard a gunshot and the man was located deceased.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensics investigator.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must