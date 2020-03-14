THUNDER BAY – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man on the weekend in Thunder Bay.

The SIU sayss the Preliminary information suggests the following:

• At approximately 11 am on February 28, 2020, Thunder Bay Police Service officers attended a residence after receiving a call regarding concern for an individual’s well-being. Emergency Medical Services and the Fire Department also attended.

• A man was taken into police custody and transported to hospital for treatment.

• The following day – while he was still in hospital – the man became critically ill.

• On March 8, 2020, he was pronounced dead in hospital.

At this time, three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortum took place yesterday in Toronto.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

SIU Policy on Release of Names of Persons

When someone is seriously injured or dies during an interaction with police, our agencies are mandated to investigate those incidents. By having agencies such as ours in place, the public can maintain confidence in police services by assuring citizens that police actions resulting in serious injury or death are subjected to rigorous and independent investigations.