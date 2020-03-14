THUNDER BAY – Over the past week people have been engaged in some serious shopping. Shelves in stores are being emptied of toilet paper almost as fast as the staff can re-stock the shelves.

“Please practice normal grocery buying habits and rest assured that our grocery production and supply chain will continue to provide Ontarians with the food we enjoy each and every day,” says Deputy Premier Christine Elliott.

This panic buying is in spite of the fact that diarrhea is not a symptom of COVID-19.

The Ontario Ministry of Health reports that:

Symptoms range from mild – like the flu and other common respiratory infections – to severe, and can include:

fever

cough

difficulty breathing

Complications from the 2019 novel coronavirus can include serious conditions, like pneumonia or kidney failure, and in some cases, death.

There are no specific treatments for coronaviruses, and there is no vaccine that protects against coronaviruses. Most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover on their own.

You should:

drink plenty of fluids

get rest and sleep as much as possible

try a humidifier or a hot shower to help with a sore throat or cough

If you believe you have symptoms of the 2019 novel Coronavirus:

Call Telehealth Ontario for medical advice at 1-866-797-0000 or contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 625-5900 and ask to speak to a public health nurse in the Infectious Disease program;

Be sure to mention your symptoms and your travel history;

If you need immediate medical attention, call 911 and mention your symptoms and travel history.

Practice Common Sense in Shopping

The benefits of stockpiling toilet paper are low. If it is on sale one could benefit that at least Toilet Paper does not have a “Best Before Date”

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, issued the following statement related to grocery buying habits and COVID-19 in Ontario:

“The health and well-being of the people of Ontario is our government’s number one priority. Ontarians can be confident that our food supply is robust and that our distribution system will continue to operate and remain responsive to the needs of Ontarians. Rest assured, we have plenty of food that will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis.

Our food supply chain is one of the strongest in the world and our government remains committed to ensuring Ontarians can access healthy and nutritious Ontario-produced foods.”