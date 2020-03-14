THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Suzette PETERS.
Suzette PETERS is described as:
49 years old,
5′ 5″,
160lbs,
Thin build,
medium complexion,
brown eyes,
black medium length straight hair,
indigenous female,
She was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants. PETERS was last seen in the area of Ontario St. yesterday afternoon. If you have any information regarding this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com