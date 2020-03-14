THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Alicia NETEMEGISIC.
Alicia NETEMEGISIC is described as:
5′ 8″,
135lbs,
thin build,
medium complexion,
brown eyes,
brown hair,
cast on right arm.
Unknown clothing description.
Alicia NETEMEGISIC was last seen in the area of Ontario St yesterday evening at approximately 18:00. If you have any information regarding this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com