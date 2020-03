FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Northwestern Ontario has its first confirmed case of NOVEL Coronavirus. A resident of Fort Frances has tested positive according to the Northwestern Health Unit.

The Health Unit reports that the patient is in self-isolation in Fort Frances and was tested, and accessed in Winnipeg after returning to Canada from overseas.

In a statement released to media, Northwest Health Unit says, that to protect the health of the public, and to prevent community spread, the NWHU immediately began to identify potential sites of exposure and has ensured that the limited number of persons who have come in close contact with the person are now in self-quarantine.

The individual according to the Health Unit contracted the virus outside of Canada.