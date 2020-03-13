THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Public Library is suspending all programming until April 2, 2020.

The Library says, “Following the decision to close public schools for the next three weeks, and in the interest of supporting the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Library will be suspending all programming, both internal and external, effective today at 5 pm through April 6, 2020. We know that this will be a disappointment for the families and children who eagerly anticipate March Break at the Library, but this is in the best interest of the health of both library staff, external program providers and the public.”

The book drops at all library locations will be closed and the Library requests that all patrons keep the materials they currently have checked out until further notice. As we don’t charge late fees, this will not cause any financial burden.

The Library continues to maintain contact with the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and if further measures must be put into place, this will be communicated as soon as possible.

For the most current information on COVID-19 and for what you can do to be proactive, please see: