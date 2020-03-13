Raymond Barnard was last seen in the area of the Water Street bus terminal in the city approximately two-to-three weeks ago.

This incident was reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on March 13, 2020.

Raymond Barnard is described as standing 5’5″ tall with a thin build, no teeth, short black hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and uses a cane or walker.

He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, blue jeans, and white runners.

Anyone with information that may help locate Raymond Barnard is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.