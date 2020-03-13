THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium has cancelled events planned for the facility in response to COVID-19.

In response to the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, effective March 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm, all performances at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium are suspended until further notice.

The Following Shows Are Postponed:

The Simon & Garfunkel Story – Friday, March 13, 2020 (Rescheduled to May 21, 2020)

Healing All Nations – Saturday, March 14, 2020 (Both Shows)

Celtic Illusion – Sunday, March 15, 2020

Masters Of Illusion – Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Thunder Bay Historical Film Night – Thursday, March 19, 2020

Snowed In Comedy Tour – Sunday, March 21, 2020 (Rescheduled to June 19, 2020)

The Glorious Sons – Monday, March 23, 2020

Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Friday, April 3, 2020

Jesse Cook – Saturday, April 4, 2020

Baby Shark Live – Friday, June 19, 2020

Any shows that haven’t been listed above are tentatively proceeding on their scheduled date. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to actively monitor the situation as new developments occur.

Ticket buyers are encouraged to keep their tickets until new dates for the postponed shows are announced. However, ticket buyers who require a refund are asked to contact the Auditorium Box Office. Refunds will only be issued to the original ticket buyer with the original credit card.

Any updates to the list of show postponements or cancellations will be posted exclusively on the Auditorium website at www.tbca.com

Please refrain from calling the Box Office or Administration for updates on the status of a show, as we need to keep the lines open to conduct Auditorium business, and to stay in contact with agents, promoters, and event organizers, who are also monitoring the situation on a show by show basis.

What We Are Doing



F-29 is an effective one-step sanitizer on hard non-porous environment surfaces. Every spray bottle is filled by a diluting system which pre-mixes spray bottles and then tests our product by using a HYDRION tester kit to make sure it follows the proper PPM for this product. F-29 is applied by a cloth, mop or spray device.

All cleaning is done before, during and after each public event.

The Auditorium currently has five (5) Advanced hand-sanitizer stations around the facility.

Offices: Sanitize all countertops, keyboards, computer, mouse, window ledges, door handles, computer chairs, fridge handles, phone, microwave and mop floors.

Bathrooms: Sanitize sinks, paper towel dispensers, soap dispensers, countertops, garbage containers, bathroom stalls, handles, toilet seats, toilet handles, all tile walls, bathroom entrances, exit doors.

Lobby: Sanitize all chairs and armrests, water fountains, brick wall, front display cabinets/wooden areas, garbage cans, recycle cans, door handles leading to the Audience Chamber (both sides), railings, tabletops, all vending machines, bar counters, elevator buttons/walls.

House: after every show, the entire house including the main floor, mezzanine, and balcony is to be sprayed down on the house seats. Arms rests, under seats, railings, wooden walls, doors and handles (enter and exits) with mopping of the floors.

Green Room: Sanitize sinks, handles, toilet, toilet seats, showers, tables, chairs, remote for tv, coffee station, steam table, fridges, furniture, door handles both sides, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, garbage containers, doors and mopping of floors.

Basement Washrooms: Sanitize sinks, paper towel dispensers, soap dispensers, countertops, garbage containers, bathroom stalls, handles, toilet seats, toilet handles, all tile walls, bathroom entrances, water fountains, exit doors.

All other areas: Sanitize door handles, chairs, walls, washer/dryer, full computers, landline phones, sinks and handles, full mopping on all floors.