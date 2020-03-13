OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus. The Prime Minister says, “I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor.”

“I am feeling fine & I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now. During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference.”

PM Trudeau adds, “I will be speaking with Indigenous leaders and premiers from across the country to coordinate our response to the outbreak and to talk about the next steps to keep Canadians safe and limit the impact of COVID-19 on our economy.”

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer speaking in Parliament said, “I am sure I speak for all members when I convey our best wishes to the Prime Minister and his wife, and any other parliamentarians who may be affected by symptoms. We wish them a speedy recovery.”