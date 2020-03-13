THUNDER BAY – Globally and locally the impact of COVID-19 is being felt.

Local and Regional

Locally in Thunder Bay, while Lakehead University has canceled large gatherings, and other companies are working to make things safer, and there are updates from the Thunder Bay International Airport, one small coffee shop has shut down for the rest of March.

On Facebook, The Groggy Toad Coffee House tell their customers they have “Decided to close for the remainder of March 2020. After careful consideration, we’ve decided a gathering place like a café or restaurant where people are encouraged to gather together have a responsibility to minimize our community’s exposure to the global health issue in front of all of us, regardless of the financial repercussions it may cause. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see all of you as soon as it is appropriate to re-open our doors.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit held a media conference to update on Novel Coronavirus on Thursday.

The Northern Bands Hockey Tournament planned over March Break in Dryden has been canceled. The SIJHL has suspended the season, ending play for the Thunder Bay North Stars, Dryden GM Ice Dogs, Ear Falls Miners.

The Kenora Services Board reports, “It is not yet known how the recently announced public school closures for two weeks following March break due to concerns about COVID-19 will affect Child Care and EarlyON Centres”.

Ontario

March Break from Ontario publically funded schools will be extended until April 5, 2020. The announcement yesterday is in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Canada National

Nationally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for the next two weeks after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau received a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

Ms. Grégoire Trudeau was mildly ill on Wednesday after returning from a trip to Great Britain. Her physicians tested her for the virus after she developed a low fever. The couple voluntarily isolated themselves on Thursday.

United States

An average of 25,000 European residents, excluding people based in Great Britain will be impacted by a travel ban announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The thirty-day travel ban was announced by the President as a measure of reducing the spread of Novel Coronavirus.

In New York, the Mayor has declared a State of Emergency.

