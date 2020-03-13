THUNDER BAY – Lakehead University is putting the next steps in its plan to deal with NOVEL Coronavirus / COVID-19.

Message from President & Vice-Chancellor Dr. Moira McPherson

Dear members of our Lakehead University community,

Since December 2019, Lakehead University has been working through its emergency planning processes to assess and be prepared to respond to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Following recent developments and our ongoing contingency planning at Lakehead, we have updated the next phase of our Institution’s action plan in response to COVID-19.

I am writing to provide an important update, and will focus on the most important elements as of March 13.

Lakehead University is cancelling classes on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 to provide instructors, faculty, and academic support staff the time to prepare to deliver course content in alternative ways. Any exams scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled. The University is preparing to provide workshops and specific support to assist instructors with preparations for other modes of course delivery.

Starting Wednesday, March 18 and for the remainder of the term, Lakehead University will be delivering all of its courses using online or alternative modes of delivery.

We recognize that specific academic programs may have unique requirements that need alternate solutions. These will be developed and communicated early next week .

Our University campuses (Thunder Bay and Orillia) remain open. Residences and all of our facilities, including but not limited to libraries, research facilities and laboratories, athletics facilities, food services, and Health and Wellness Services all remain open. Please direct any specific questions to your supervisor. All other Lakehead University events are to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Faculty and staff should continue to report to work as usual.

You are strongly encouraged to adhere to public advisories and recommendations, including washing hands frequently and avoiding touching one’s face. I remind everyone that you should stay home if you feel ill.

If you begin to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and respiratory distress — contact your local health unit (see contact information at bottom of Lakehead’s COVID-19 information and updates page) and reduce contact with others by isolating yourself.

The health and safety of our University community is paramount as we continue to help ensure the continuity of our University’s operations. Please continue to monitor your Lakehead University email and this web page for updates.

While the measures outlined above are a reflection of extraordinary circumstances, I believe Lakehead University’s faculty, staff and students have the collective strength to come through this with resolve. Being part of Lakehead University means that we work together to create an inclusive, accessible and safe environment for all.

I am grateful to all members of our University community who are working together to help us during this rapidly-changing situation.

Sincerely,

Dr. Moira McPherson

President and Vice-Chancellor

Lakehead University