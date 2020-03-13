KENORA – The City of Kenora, along with many countries, sporting groups, cities and municipalities, is evaluating response to the COVID 19 virus on a daily, if not hour by hour basis. Many residents and staff are very concerned right now; however, it is important to remember that while the virus is very contagious, the effects for most are mild to moderate. There is reason for planning and reasonable precaution, but there is no reason for alarm.

The City of Kenora has been monitoring the situation and evaluating what practical steps we can take to mitigate the risk to our staff, and the community.

The Kenora Recreation Centre and the Keewatin Memorial Arena will be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020, for three weeks. The Kenora Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Centre at the KRC will be allowed to remain open if they so choose.

KRC will be refunding all rentals and adding three weeks membership on to all active memberships. There will be no adjustments to the number of visits for 10 and 25 day passes.

City Hall will be closed to all foot traffic until further notice. Residents unable to pay bills online will be provided extensions without penalty. This will apply to POA (traffic tickets) also. Provincial Offences Courts that take place at City Hall have been cancelled until May or further notice.

Operations Centre will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 16, 2020, and will remain closed for three weeks. For matters related to Cemetery please call 467-2067.

Transfer Station will remain open. However, only bags with bag tags will be accepted, no cash transactions, only debit card or credit card transactions will be allowed.

The Lake of the Woods Museum, Douglas Family Art Centre, Kenora Public Libraries, and the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre will be closing effective Monday, March 16, 2020, and will remain closed for three weeks.

All in-home water and sewer services such as rodding or meter work will cease until further notice.

The regular City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 will be cancelled until further notice.

City Transit will operate as usual, taking extra precautions to protect the staff and patrons of the City transit.

As we continue to monitor the situation and as things change, further updates will be provided.

As with all the publicity around this virus, please continue to do your part to stop the vast spread by practising increased handwashing and keeping an effective social distance from people. We thank the public and our staff for their continued patience and understanding during this time.