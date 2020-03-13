THUNDER BAY – Confederation College decisions and actions regarding the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation will continue to be grounded in the guidelines issued by federal, provincial and local health authorities, including the direction being given by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer. The risk of contracting the virus in northwestern Ontario remains low.

With that in mind, classes and other operations are continuing at Confederation College for most campuses. The College is proactively preparing for the potential need to move to online only delivery, but at present will continue to deliver classes and services as originally scheduled, including face-to-face delivery.

There are FOUR regional campuses that are co-located with educational partners and will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020. CLASSES FOR THESE CAMPUSES WILL CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED USING ONLINE DELIVERY. Arrangements are being made for all students who do not already have at-home logins. Should students at these campuses have difficulty accessing their classes online, they should email their respective campus as per the below contact information. Arrangements are also being explored for employees at these campuses to work from alternate locations. The campuses that will be closed starting Monday include:

Dryden – drydencampus@confederationcollege.ca

Red Lake – redlakecampus@confederationcollege.ca

Sioux Lookout – siouxlookoutcampus@confederationcollege.ca

Wawa – wawacampus@confederationcollege.ca

Options are being explored to arrange academic delivery for these campuses at alternate locations. An update about next steps for these campuses will be provided on Monday.

The Thunder Bay campus Water Week public event originally scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Confederation is reviewing events on a case-by-case basis and will communicate any decisions regarding cancellations or postponements as decisions are made.

Confederation College reminds the College and broader community that the only official source for College updates and information relating to COVID-19 is our dedicated webpage which will be updated as information becomes available: www.confederationcollege.ca/COVID19. Students and employees should monitor this website, and should check their College emails regularly in the event critical updates with direct instructions are required.

If there are no updates for the current date, please refer to the latest update for the most current information. Confederation College thanks everyone for their understanding as it responds to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.