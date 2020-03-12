MARTEN FALLS / OGOKI POST – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Marten Falls, Fort Hope, and Lansdowne House.

The weather service says a Winter Storm is likely tonight into Friday night for Ogoki Post.

Light snow is expected to develop today and become heavier tonight. The heavy snow will continue until Friday night before tapering to flurries on Saturday.

Strong gusty winds up to 70 km/h will accompany this storm causing blowing snow and low visibilities on Friday.

Snowfall amounts could exceed 25 cm.

5:10 AM EDT Thursday 12 March 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Note that the communities of Fort Hope and Lansdowne House are expected to receive lesser snowfall amounts with wind gusts to 50 km/h.