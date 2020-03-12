Aiden Harris was last seen on the morning of March 9, 2020, when being dropped off at Superior High School.

He has not been seen since and family is concerned for his well being.

Aiden is described as being a Caucasian male, 5’9″, 115 lbs, with a fair complexion, short brown hair, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans, and grey hiking boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aiden Harris is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.