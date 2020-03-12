THUNDER BAY – The past twenty-four hours have seen a significant shift in the situation with Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 across Ontario and in Thunder Bay.

Dr. Janet De Mille the Medical Officer of Health at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit was the featured speaker at a press conference in the city on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

NetNewsLedger was able to get a recording of the press conference.

Over the past twenty-four hours, Lakehead University has moved to implement COVID-19 protocols. The Thunder Bay International Airport has enhanced cleaning. Confederation College has instituted enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

Ontario has extended the March Break by a week.

In Thunder Bay, Dr. De Mille in a telephone interview says the situation is very fluid right now. There are she reports no confirmed cases in the city.