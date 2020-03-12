MARATHON – Environment Canada is calling for significant snowfall, up to twenty centimeters of snow possible near Lake Superior starting this evening and continuing into Friday.

The weather alert is in effect for the northern shore of Lake Superior, including Wawa and White River and almost into Sault Saint Marie.

The weather service says that periods of light snow mixed with rain are expected today. However, precipitation is expected to become snow falling at times heavy this evening.

Snow will come to an end Friday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible.

Temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees above the freezing mark today. Should temperatures remain slightly cooler, heavier snowfall amounts may be possible and Snowfall Warnings may be required.

8:17 AM EDT Thursday 12 March 2020

Special weather statement in effect for: