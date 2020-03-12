DRYDEN – NEWS – On March 2, 2020, at approximately 9:54 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious person at Arbour Jade Trailer Park on McGogy Road, Dryden.

In the following hours, several calls were placed to the OPP resulting in police attending the trailer park to investigate the death of one person and the serious injury to four people.

Investigators believe these incidents to be related, and the investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Justin DESAUTELS, 36-years-old, of Dryden, Ontario, has further been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Second-degree murder s.235(1)

Attempt to Commit Murder s 239(1)(b)

The accused appeared in person in the Ontario Court of Justice yesterday morning on the new charges and will appear again by video on March 16, 2020.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.