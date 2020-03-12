OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, “I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back. But I‘ll be busy working from home. Today, I‘ll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a Cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19.

“I was looking forward to sitting down with premiers and Indigenous leaders later today, but given the circumstances, we‘ll be postponing our meeting. In the meantime, we‘ll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe.”

The Prime Minister is taking a safer approach. Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan is also in self-isolation and self-monitoring following his feeling unwell after a trip to PDAC.

Here is a graphic on ways you can keep you and your family safer

COVID-19 Workplace School and Home Guidance by james1572 on Scribd