OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has placed himself in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in Great Britain

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, reports that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau immediately sought medical advice after developing the symptoms and a low fever late Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s wife is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. Both her and the Prime Minister are self-isolating at home while awaiting her test results.

The Statement from the PMO says, “The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”

“The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion.”