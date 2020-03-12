THUNDER BAY – Northstar Air is taking pro-active steps as the evolving situation with Novel Coronavirus continues.

To Our Valued Customers;

At North Star Air we are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, passengers, and community partners. With this commitment in mind, we want to provide an update on the ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak and the proactive actions our team is taking to safeguard everyone within our care. While the Public Health Agency of Canada continues to classify the risk to Canadians from this virus as ‘low’ and we are maintaining normal operations, we are fully aware that we provide essential services to the people, communities, and organizations that depend on us so we must remain particularly vigilant to this situation.

As part of our safety management program, we have representatives from all parts of our operation collaborating to ensure we are taking all necessary precautions. This includes:

· Revisions to our inflight procedures including

o Suspension of inflight snack and beverage service

o Suspension of lavatory service on flights under 1h30m in duration

· Implementation of enhanced aircraft cabin grooming processes, including the regular disinfection of commonly-touched surfaces such as tray tables, seat armrests and headrests, seatbelt buckles, overhead lighting and ventilation controls, overhead luggage bin door latches and lavatory door handles and fixtures.

· Making face masks available upon request to all passengers departing Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay.

To help passengers continue to book and travel with confidence, we have instituted flexible change policy allowing all passengers the ability to change their flight without the applicable change fee for travel up until April 15, 2020, regardless of when the booking was made.

In guidance with health officials, we urge customers not to travel when sick with an acute respiratory illness. We also encourage our customers to travel with a hand sanitizing product.

We will continue to navigate through these challenging circumstances with your safety and well-being at the forefront of everything we do.

Sincerely,

Frank Kelner

President & CEO

North Star Air