THUNDER BAY – Updates from organizations around Thunder Bay are coming in offering updates on COVID-19..

Confederation College continues to monitor developments involving the coronavirus (named COVID-19), as the presence of the virus in Canada (including Ontario) is confirmed, and as the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 is now considered a global pandemic. The Government of Ontario continues to advise that the risk to Ontarians is low.

At this time, classes and other operations are continuing at Confederation College, with some proactive measures in place including the establishment of a steering committee, increased cleaning and education, and new travel protocols.

Steering Committee

Confederation established a steering committee on January 30th to monitor and prepare response plans for any developments that require action as a result of this evolving situation. College decisions and actions will continue to be grounded in the guidelines issued by federal, provincial and local health authorities.

Increased Cleaning and Education

Since January 30th, Confederation has increased the cleaning of washrooms, high-touch areas (e.g. door handles) and common areas, and has added hand sanitizer stations across its nine campuses.

The College also continues to educate and remind members of its College community to remain diligent in their own self-protection by following best practices to reduce the spread of illnesses as outlined below:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth unless you have just washed your hands

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your arm, not your hand.

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid visiting people in hospitals or long-term care centres if you are sick

Get your flu shot

Confederation strongly encourages its community to monitor and adhere to public advisories and recommendations. Those who develop or are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) should self-isolate and contact their local health unit or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.

Travel

Effective immediately, all international travel by students for academic purposes and by employees for Confederation business is restricted until further notice.

For personal travel, not related to Confederation-related business, any student, employee or contractor returning from a Level 3 country or region will be required to stay off-campus for 14 days as they undergo the Government of Canada’s mandatory period of self-isolation. Members of the College community are advised to review all travel advisories issued by the Government of Canada before and during travel. Government is recommending that people do not travel internationally if they do not have to. Travellers should also be prepared for rapidly changing recommendations or requirements related to their destinations and travel. All travellers, regardless of destination, should monitor their health carefully for 14 days after returning home.

Confederation College has established a dedicated webpage for information and updates related to COVID-19: www.confederationcollege.ca/coronavirus. Confederation will continue to provide updates that directly relate to its College community as they become available.

