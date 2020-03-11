NAKINA – Winter is trying to hold on. Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Manitowadge, Hornpayne, Nakina, Aroland, and Pagwa.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

The weather service says that significant snowfall is likely Thursday into Friday night.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to start Thursday and continue until Friday night before tapering to flurries on Saturday.

There remains uncertainty regarding the track of the low-pressure system responsible for the snow, but total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible by Friday night. Snowfall warnings may be required.