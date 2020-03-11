THUNDER BAY – “We’re excited to launch Free Ride Thursdays as a thank you for a community that’s shown us so much support over the past few years,” said Cody Ruberto, Uride Founder, and CEO. ‘We started right here in Thunder Bay, and we now operate across Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, with more provinces to come in 2020. Our success has been a community effort. This will also give those who have never tried Uride a chance to do so free of charge.”

Every Thursday for the next 3 weeks, starting on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and running until Thursday, March 26, 2020, Uride will be offering free rides to its passengers through its mobile app.

Uride specializes in improving transportation in mid and small market communities. After downloading the Uride app from the Google Play or App Store, passengers can use the promo-code “FREERIDESTBAY” to get two free rides, up to $20 each, every Thursday.