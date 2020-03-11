Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have shared on social media that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The couple is in Australia. The actor is working on a movie in the country.

Hanks is starring in a yet to be titled bio-movie on Elvis Presley. Hanks has the role of Col. Parker, Elvis’s manager. The movie is planned to be released in October 2021.

Hanks posted on his Twitter account that he and his wife were feeling “unwell” with a nagging cold and body aches. They went to the doctor and that resulted in the test for COVID-19.

Hanks is sixty-three years of age.