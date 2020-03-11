ATIKOKAN, ON – NEWS – The OPP continue to intercept illegal drugs being brought into our region. The Rainy River OPP report that shortly before 3:00 pm on March 8, 2020 officers from the Rainy River District Detachment were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Highway 11 at the junction of the Nym Lake Road.

Officers conducting the RIDE check stopped an out of province driver who raised suspicion. The officers conducted an investigation that lead to the seizure of several thousand Canadian dollars as well as several thousand Euros. Also seized was nearly fifty pounds of Cannabis (Marihuana) with a street value of approximately one hundred thousand dollars as well as a small amount of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Shane LEVESQUE (41) of Fredericton New Brunswick has been charged with:

One count of possession of property obtained by crime over five thousand dollars contrary to the Criminal Code;

One count of fail to comply with undertaking contrary to the Criminal Code; and

One count of unauthorized possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to the Cannabis Act

William DELONG (52) of Woodstock, New Brunswick has been charged with:

One count of possession of property obtained by crime over five thousand dollars contrary to the Criminal Code;

One count of possession of a controlled substance – Schedule I – Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

One count of unauthorized possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Both accused parties appeared via telephone court and have been remanded to Thursday March 12, 2020 where they will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court. None of the charges have been proven in court.