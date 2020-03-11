OTTAWA – At a media conference in Ottawa this morning, Prime Minister Trudeau has pledged that Canada will spend $1billion in response to COVID-19 and the impacts on Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau says, “The reality is that the number of people affected by the virus keeps climbing. Canada has been fortunate so far… but I know that people across the country are worried. We have a responsibility to make sure that Canada is ready for all scenarios and we take that responsibility extremely seriously.”