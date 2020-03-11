THUNDER BAY – The St. Joseph’ss Care Group is putting their action plan in place for COVID-19. “Although there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay, it is incumbent upon St. Joseph’s Care Group to protect clients and staff alike. We are proactively implementing screening across all sites, and ask for your patience and cooperation as there may be minor delays in accessing our buildings,” said Tracy Buckler, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Care Group.

In a statement to Media, St. Joesph’s says, “Effective Wednesday, March 11, 2020, St. Joseph’s Care Group has implemented mandatory novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening at Hogarth Riverview Manor and Bethammi Nursing Home. This precautionary measure was necessary to protect a particularly vulnerable population, as directed by the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

“By end of day Friday, March 13, 2020, the screening will be in place at all St. Joseph’s Care Group sites including St. Joseph’s Hospital, Sister Margaret Smith Centre, Balmoral Centre, Sister Leila Greco Apartments, PR Cook Apartments, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, St. Joseph’s Heritage, and The Lodge on Dawson.

“Visiting restrictions are now in place at Hogarth Riverview Manor and Bethammi Nursing Home, limiting visitors to one person per resident.”