SUDBURY – NEWS – Laurentian University has shifted in high gear today to cancel classes. The decision comes following news that a Laurentian University staff member was at the Prospectors and Developers Association Convention in Toronto has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier today the University stated, “Sudbury’s first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed. Our partners at the Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) have confirmed that this case involves someone who attended the Prospectors and Developers conference (also known as PDAC).

“As with every year, Laurentian had a major presence at the PDAC, including many members of our community who attended. Laurentian University’s foremost concern is the health and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff.”

A statement from Laurentian reads

“The university has been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and as a precaution, we have determined that all classes as of 12:00 PM today, March 11 will be suspended. As of tomorrow March 12, all classes will now be moved to online delivery until further notice. We are also suspending in-person activities such as laboratories. Information for online classroom delivery will be distributed shortly.

“Additionally, while the university will remain open, events that were planned to take place on campus between now and March 13th, inclusively, are canceled. We are considering the cancellation of further events and will communicate further shortly.

“With a known-case of the virus in our community, we aim to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of this illness. We understand that changes in our day-to-day operations will create challenges and disruptions, however, we believe the risk of not taking action is of greater concern to our community.

“We continue to align our recommendations with and follow guidelines from the health authorities as well as Public Health Sudbury & Districts.”