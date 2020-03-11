THUNDER BAY – Lakehead University is implementing protocols regarding COVID-19. The University states in an update issued late on March 11, 2020, that effective on March 12, 2020, all large gatherings are postponed.

This could impact the Lakehead University Native Student Association annual Powwow which is planned for this weekend. NetNewsLedger is scheduled to carry this event live – we will update this as soon as we have confirmation.

Lakehead University Statement

Health Units in Thunder Bay and Orillia at the time of this notice maintain that there have been no cases of COVID-19 in these two communities, and the Public Health Agency of Canada maintains that the risk to Canadians is low.

In light of the World Health Organization’s announcement that COVID-19 is now considered a global pandemic, there are a number of preparations that all faculty and staff are being asked to consider.

While there have been no significant changes to the University’s standard operations, we wish to be prepared for potential changes.

Preparations may include readying to temporarily suspend classes and move to other modes of course delivery, and considering how faculty and staff may work remotely.

The University remains committed to providing students with the opportunity to continue their studies and complete current course requirements.

Should a case of COVID-19 be identified in Thunder Bay or Orillia, Health Unit staff will ask the affected person about their recent activities and reach out to people and places they were in contact with.

You are strongly encouraged to adhere to public advisories and recommendations, including washing hands frequently and avoiding touching one’s face.

If you begin to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and respiratory distress — contact your local heath unit (see contact information at bottom of Lakehead’s COVID-19 information and updates page) and reduce contact with others by isolating yourself.

The health and safety of our University community is paramount.

OPERATIONAL CHANGES EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2020

With an abundance of caution during a rapidly-changing situation, Lakehead University is taking pre-emptive steps to help ensure the safety of its students, faculty and staff, as well as the ongoing operations of our University.

Large Public Gatherings

Effective immediately, Lakehead University is postponing large public gatherings on both campuses until further notice per the Government of Canada’s risk-determining guide for proceeding with large gatherings.

If you have any questions about a planned large public gathering, please contact your supervisor.

Travel

Lakehead University will not support travel to regions with a Level 3 advisory or greater.

Approval of all work-related international travel by Lakehead employees will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Approval of all University-related international travel by Lakehead students is being limited and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Lakehead International will continue to engage with students who are currently studying abroad on an individual basis.

Students, faculty and staff are advised to remain up to date on world travel advisories.