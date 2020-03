THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire/Rescue responded to Resolute Mill this morning at 07:38 for a fire in Dumpers 2 and 3.

The first arriving unit encountered heavy smoke, and a second alarm was called, a total of 6 pumpers and a ladder truck responded.

The situation was quickly brought under control by the first arriving pumper truck with the assistance of mill fire crews and the suppression system that had activated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.