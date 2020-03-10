WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg has had its sixth homicide of 2020. Winnipeg Police report that on March 10, 2020, at approximately 12:05 am, Winnipeg Police General Patrol officers responded to a report of an injured male at a residence in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male with significant injuries and they began performing CPR on the male.

The victim was conveyed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).