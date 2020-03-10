WINNIPEG – NEWS – A 27-year-old man is dead following an incident in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Police report that on March 10, 2020, at approximately 4:45 am, Winnipeg Police General Patrol Units responded to multiple 911 calls reporting Family Trouble at a residence located in the 100 block of Kowalsky Crescent.

Responding officers located a 27-year-old male resident of the home who was actively assaulting two other adult residents with an edged weapon. The 27-year-old male was shot by police.

Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance; one patient in critical condition, one in an unstable condition and one in stable condition.

The 27-year-old has succumbed to his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been notified and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.