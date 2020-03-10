THUNDER BAY – Some of the fastest Internet in Thunder Bay is on Tbaytel Fibre. Moving to faster Internet is a plus for business, and for fun.

Tbaytel announces, on March 10, 2020, that “More rural residents in Northwestern Ontario can experience high-speed Internet than ever before thanks to a multi-million dollar upgrade to Tbaytel’s Regional Fixed Wireless Internet network. Work on year two of the three-year rollout wrapped up last month, allowing eligible customers to access high-speed Internet with speeds up to 20 Mbps, including unlimited usage at competitive rates. The network upgrades extend from as far west as Kenora to Pic Mobert in the east and were made possible with a $3.5 million investment from Tbaytel including a $1.5 million investment from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

“Having access to high-speed Internet is an integral part of how we communicate, educate and entertain ourselves. Tbaytel’s vast serving territory includes areas of low population density and difficult terrain, which can make it challenging to service our rural customers with a quality internet connection. But by making strategic investments in Regional Fixed Wireless Internet and having senior levels of government make funding available for this necessary wireless infrastructure, Tbaytel is confident that we can continue to make upgrades across our region,” said Tbaytel president and CEO Dan Topatigh.

Tbaytel’s Regional Fixed Wireless Internet connects a home or business using radio signals rather than a traditional wired connection. By installing an antenna on the building, the signal uses line of sight to a nearby tower, bringing a high-speed internet connection to the home or business.

Customers can call Tbaytel Customer Care at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501 to see if their home or business is eligible for Regional Fixed Wireless Internet. Further plan information can be found at tbaytel.net/regionalinternet.

The 48 upgraded areas for Tbaytel’s Regional Fixed Wireless Internet are: