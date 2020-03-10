PARIS – LIVING – Powered by a relentless approach to research, experimentation and testing, coupled with the desire to constantly re-engineer and improve everyday technology, James Dyson has today unveiled the Dyson Corrale™ straightener – the first and only straightener with flexing plate technology that delivers an enhanced style with half the damage1.

The only hair straightener with flexing plates, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener features pioneering micro hinged plate technology, which flexes to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on heat.

Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool also features Dyson’s Intelligent Heat Control for precise temperatures, together with four-cell lithium-ion battery technology to deliver cord-free performance, allowing users to achieve outstanding style anywhere at any time.

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer says, “Since we first started developing the Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners. Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss.

“We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage. We simply do not need the heat that others apply. We engineered unique flexing plates of magnesium copper, wired eroded to a precise accuracy of 65 microns to adapt to the shape of the hair tress. The copper plates wrap around the tress, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands, keeping them aligned.

“The Dyson CorraleTM straightener elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair.”

Science of Styling

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener has been engineered to provide outstanding styling, ensuring hair is better protected and maintains a smooth and glossy finish. Dyson has been researching into the science of straightening for almost a decade, investing over $174m into hair laboratories across the globe and employing thousands of hair scientists, engineers and professionals. These expert teams have studied in detail everything from the structure of hair to airflow dynamics whilst understanding thermal, mechanical and chemical damage – and the subsequent effects on hair health.

To straighten hair, a combination of heat, tension and control is required – heat to break the hydrogen bonds in the hair, tension and compression to reshape these bonds and control to apply the heat and tension evenly.

Dyson’s extensive testing highlights that flat plate straighteners can only apply heat and tension to the thickest part of the tress and this means that towards the edges of the tress there are loose strands which are not treated or tensioned. These become flyaways and are only brought into the tress through repeated passes, by which time excessive heat has been applied to the tress, which causes a reduction in hair strength, gloss and colour.

Pioneering Corralling Plate Technology

Dyson has developed a complex manganese copper alloy plate, featuring a carefully balanced amalgamation of six metals to provide the optimum flexibility, strength and thermal conduction. Each plate is precision machined to 65 microns – the width of a human hair – and tourmaline edged to produce ionizing properties that help reduce static.

Unlike traditional straighteners, the unique flexing plates of the Dyson CorraleTM straightener mould to shape and gather the hair, giving the user greater control and therefore elevating the styling results, whilst reducing the reliance on heat. As the plates adapt to the hair, they apply tension more evenly and stop strands spreading. This greater control allows outstanding styles to be created with less reliance on heat, reducing damage by 50 per cent.

Intelligent Heat Control

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener has three precise heat settings – 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F). These temperatures allow the user to tailor the settings to suit their hair type and desired style. This adaptability, combined with the increased control provided by the flexing plates, allows users to style with less heat without compromising on the results.

Dyson hair scientists found that although temperature settings are present across the majority of conventional straighteners, the real-time temperature being delivered from the plates can fluctuate significantly as the elements within the straightener respond to a power source.

Much like the Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer and the Dyson AirwrapTM styler, the Dyson CorraleTM straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology. Using a platinum sensor, the temperature is measured 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor which in turn controls the heating system delivering precise, accurate heat.

Four Cell Lithium-ion Battery

It is Dyson’s expertise in battery technology, born from the development of cord-free vacuum cleaners, that has informed the cord-free capabilities of the Dyson Corrale™ straightener.

Powered by a four-cell lithium-ion battery, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener delivers the same thermal performance of a corded product with the cord-free versatility and universal voltage allowing users to style anywhere, anytime. A flight mode feature also ensures the device meets air travel standards and can be packed in cabin luggage for travel3.

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener fully recharges in just 70 minutes and provides up to 30 minutes1 of cord-free styling wherever you are. Placing the straightener into the ergonomic charging dock at regular intervals whilst styling or alternatively attaching the magnetic 360° charging cable provides a hybrid charge mode for longer styling sessions.

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener will be available from 9:30 AM EST on March 10, 2020, priced at $649.99 CAD. To buy, learn more and experience the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, visit Dyson Demo Yorkdale Shopping Centre or Dyson Demo Pacific Centre. For more information, visit dyson.com/mycorrale.