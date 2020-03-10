THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – PREMIER GOLD MINES LIMITED (TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) (“Premier”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Eva Bellissimo has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors. Eva co-leads McCarthy Tétrault’s Global Metals & Mining Group and brings to Premier a wide breadth of legal, financial, merger and acquisition (M&A) and corporate governance experience and knowledge. With more than 18 years of experience in the mining industry, Eva has been a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector, having led hundreds of transactions and has developed a strong reputation as a strategic transactional lawyer.

In addition to her law practice, Eva remains actively involved with the Western University Law School where she has been a regular lecturer on mining corporate finance and is the Chair of the Advisory Council for the DAN Management Program. Eva also lectures on Mining Law at the Osgoode Hall Law School Professional Development Certificate Program.

“As we continue to execute on our extensive growth plan, we recognize the necessity to enhance our Management Team and Board of Directors” stated Ewan Downie. “We are pleased to add such a high-caliber representative with a depth of knowledge in legal, financial and M&A and corporate governance to the Company.”

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high‑quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines; South Arturo and Mercedes, and through future mine development opportunities at Hardrock in Ontario (Greenstone Gold JV) where permitting and development initiatives are ongoing and McCoy-Cove in Nevada.