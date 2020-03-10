Getting certified is more than just securing an industry-recognized endorsement. It depicts your professional attitude as an employee. Consequently, certification holders have a notable advantage in the job market compared to non-certified applicants. And of course, you get to enjoy a higher salary because employers know that you are an asset to the team.

So, if you want to have these benefits in the future, why not consider availing one of Microsoft top certification programs? And if you’ve always wanted to be an expert in CSS3 and JavaScript programming, there’s Microsoft exam MS-200, which will then reward you with an MCSA: Web Applications certification. Another compulsory test before you secure the said certification is exam 70-486.

Highly popular programming and style sheet languages

It’s no surprise to see JavaScript at the list of the best programming languages. Utilized because of its easy-to-use, efficient features, JavaScript is popular among tech organizations and even start-up businesses. This programming language allows you to smoothly add various interactive web effects for a better and more responsive user experience. Likewise, JavaScript can even aid in fixing some browser issues and patch holes.

On the other hand, CSS, or Cascading Style Sheets, is often used to design and format document presentation. This also gives you the chance to conveniently outline page colors, texts, fonts, graphics, and such. In simpler terms, it’s widely used because it transforms plain sites into interactive pages. This style sheet language is an essential feature for JavaScript, HTML, and the World Wide Web. CSS3, in particular, is the most recent update of this language.

The best professionals for this MCSA certification exam

If you’re interested in the above-mentioned programming and style sheet languages, you must first evaluate your work experience. This MCSA certification exam is actually designed for those with already 1 year or more background in HTML development, basic JavaScript programming, asynchronous programming, data validation, iteration statements, and the like.

Consequently, even if it’s not a prerequisite, it’s highly advisable to complete a related MTA first before you start with your MCSA certification. An MTA certification showers you with an impeccable foundation, which will then be useful in your certification process. There are 3 MTA certification exams that are highly associated to MCSA: Web Applications―exam 98-382 (JavaScript programming), exam 98-383 (HTML and CSS programming), and 98-375 (HTML5 app development).

Core skills practiced via Microsoft exam 70-480

Microsoft exam 70-480 leads you to become an expert in programming via JavaScript and CSS3. Aside from acquiring the needed information in both these languages, you will also have the opportunity to develop your technical skills. This means that this certification exam prepares you for real-world challenges.

Managing a variety of document structures and features

It’s a key role to be able to know how to create and manipulate a document structure. Through the certification exam, you will master writing codes, adding HTML styles, and incorporating HTML5 APIs. Additionally, you’ll be more reliable in working with various objects, variables, and methods in programming.

Carrying out the program Flow

Program flow is another essential function in programming. Hence, it’s really advantageous on your part to have a profound familiarity in implementing the proper flow of a program using different switch statements, operators, and if/then. As you continue with your exam preparation, you’ll acquire in-depth skills in handling an event, performing exception handling, and dealing with asynchronous programming. Also at this point, you’ll learn how to efficiently design a proper web worker.

Ensuring data access and security

The next technical skill honed by the exam is how you give access to data by validating user input via HTML5 elements and JavaScript. Furthermore, you will master how to consume different data types, including XML and JSON. Aside from data access and consumption, the test enables you to ensure the security of data through serializing and de-serializing.

Maximizing CSS3 in web applications

To complete the skillset, the exam also paves the way for your expertise in styling both HTML box and text properties. For HTML text formats, these include using text fonts, font size, text alignment, indentation, and spacing. In contrast, HTML box formats have borders, sizes, styles, margins, and background images, among others. Also, this is where you’ll refine your ability in designing flexible box layout, generating animated objects, forming adaptive UI, and organizing CSS files.

The best exam resources for your certification exam

Conclusion

In this fast-paced industry, staying relevant to your career can be overwhelming, especially with the constant introduction of trends. Therefore, you have to combat these nonstop advancements with certifications. Having a certification is the best way to keep you valuable to employers. So, pass 70-480 exam using the most dependable dumps from Prepaway, become a step closer to your MCSA badge in Web Applications, and continue thriving for an impactful IT career.