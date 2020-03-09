The Thunder Bay Police Service have two individuals in custody connected to a pair of weekend incidents that involved a motorist fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were made aware of a stolen truck being observed in the 1000-block of Memorial Avenue on Sunday, March 8, just after 6:30 pm.

Officers arrived in the area and located the truck in question, and confirmed the truck was the same vehicle involved in a pursuit on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

That pursuit was discontinued by police for public safety reasons.

Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Beverly Street near Winnipeg Avenue, but the driver again fled from officers and began traveling at a high rate of speed. Police again discontinued their pursuit due to public safety concerns.

Officers again spotted the stolen truck about 10 minutes later. The driver was turning from Mapleward Road onto Highway 11-17 when officers attempted to initiate another traffic stop.

The driver again fled, however, this time the fleeing motorist was heading toward another officer who was traveling westbound on Highway 11-17. The officer pulled over to the shoulder to prepare a spike strip.

The officer observed the driver heading toward him at a high rate of speed. The driver swerved toward the officer’s vehicle before swerving back to the middle of the road and slamming on the truck brakes – a maneuver that made officers suspect the driver was possibly planning to intentionally collide with the officer and his vehicle.

Police successfully deployed the spike strip as the truck driver was conducting a three-point turn. The driver continued westbound on Highway 11-17, and just after Mapleward a passenger of the truck exited the vehicle as it was still moving.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after making contact with a snowbank in the ditch at the intersection of Highway 11-17 and Twin City Crossroads.

A high-risk arrest was conducted just after 7 p.m. and two accused were arrested without further incident.

Adam WATSON, 20, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Forcible Confinement

• Breach of Probation x 3

A 17-year-old Thunder Bay female is charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Monday, March 9, 2020 and were remanded into custody with a future appearance dates.

None of the charges have been proven in court.