THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Jim Hupka shares that the Fort William BIA is on the move in March and working hard to re-connect and revitalize the historic downtown Fort William neighbourhood.

NetNewsLedger caught up to Jim Hupka and Dr. Brian Schroeder at the Peddlar’s Party hosted at The Hub Bazaar on a snowy March evening to talk about change in the BIA.

The Peddlar’s Party at The Hub was organized to assist international students and others interested in starting a new business. There are over 3000 international students taking classes at Lakehead University and Confederation College here in the city. Many of these students have expressed interest in staying in Thunder Bay after they graduate.

The Hub Bazaar is a retail business incubator where entrepreneurs are able to work with other business owners toward proving their business plan and making their dreams come true. The facility houses several businesses which are making it one of the go-to places in downtown Fort William.