THUNDER BAY – The City of Thunder Bay has released its 2019 Drinking Water Quality Annual Report.

This Report details water quality results from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, in accordance with the Ontario Drinking Water System Regulation (O. Reg. 170/03) under the Safe Drinking Water Act 2002. It also contains information on how water is treated, how it is delivered, and an update on the City of Thunder Bay’s Corrosion Control Program for lead.

“Water quality is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Michelle Warywoda, Director – Environment Division. “This report confirms the continued delivery of high-quality safe drinking water. We encourage residents to read the Report to learn how the City’s drinking water is treated, monitored, and delivered to their homes. We also invite residents to contact us with any questions they have about drinking water and to come and tour the Bare Point Water Treatment Plant to discover firsthand the processes, equipment, and people committed to delivering safe and refreshing water from Lake Superior.”

In a media release, the COTB says, “The City is committed to maintain a safe and sustainable supply of water, providing for public health protection, fire protection and support for the local economy – all contributing to Thunder Bay’s high quality of life.”

To view the 2019 Drinking Water Quality Report, visit www.thunderbay.ca/drinkingwater

For drinking water-related questions, contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch line at 625-2195.