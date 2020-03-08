WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg Police have dealt with a number of firearm charges over the past weeks.
On March 6, 2020, at 11:25 p.m., Winnipeg Police General Patrol Units with the assistance of officers from the Tactical Support Team and K9 responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 1300 block of St. Matthews Avenue.
Customers reported that a male, in the company of a female, fired multiple shots at a group of approximately seven people. No one was injured, and the suspects fled. Two of the victims in the group were youths under the age of 15.
Detectives from the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Units took over the investigation. On March 7, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers arrested two suspects at an apartment on Adsum Drive.
Jayden Riley DERKSEN, 20, was charged with:
– Pointing a Firearm x 7
– Assault with a Weapon x 7
– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
– Discharge Firearm with Intent
– Fail to Comply with Conditions of Release Order x 4
Kara-Leigh TRAVERSE, 18, was charged with:
– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
– Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device
Both accused were detained in custody.