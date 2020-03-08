WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg Police have dealt with a number of firearm charges over the past weeks.

On March 6, 2020, at 11:25 p.m., Winnipeg Police General Patrol Units with the assistance of officers from the Tactical Support Team and K9 responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 1300 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Customers reported that a male, in the company of a female, fired multiple shots at a group of approximately seven people. No one was injured, and the suspects fled. Two of the victims in the group were youths under the age of 15.