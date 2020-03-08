THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Cecilia MORRIS 37 years old. Cecilia MORRIS was last seen in the area of Ontario Street in Thunder Bay at approximately 12:30 pm on March 6th, 2020.

Cecilia MORRIS is described as an Indigenous female, 4’11” tall, weighing 125lbs, long dark brown hair and has a tattoo of DK on her left hand. Cecilia MORRIS was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Canada” on it, grey sweat pants and black boots.

Anyone with information which may help locate Cecilia MORRIS is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.