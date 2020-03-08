Mathew Achneepineskum is described as an Indigenous male, 6’0″ tall, weighing 120 lbs, thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and gold baseball cap, black hoodie with “Jordan” on it, white shirt, black pants, and black “Jordan” runners.

Anyone with information that may help locate Mathew Acneepineskum is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.