FORT SEVERN – WEATHER – Extreme Cold is in the forecast for Fort Severn / Washaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck in the far North of Ontario.

The weather service reports, Winds of up to 15 km/h today with a high of minus 25. The wind chill will be near minus 37. For tonight expect a few clouds. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The low is forecast for minus 34. The wind chill will be minus 36 this evening and minus 46 overnight.

11:09 AM EDT Sunday 08 March 2020

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Extreme cold wind chills near -45 are expected tonight. Extreme wind chills will moderate Monday morning as the temperature rises.